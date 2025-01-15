HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Djokovic inches closer towards Slam No 25

PIX: Djokovic inches closer towards Slam No 25

January 15, 2025

Flattens Faria in 2nd round to advance in Melbourne.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his Australian Open second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Novak Djokovic continued to build into the Australian Open with a 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 victory over Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria in the second round on Wednesday, taking another step towards a 25th Grand Slam title.

For the top players, the first week of a major is all about finding a groove in the full heat of competition and Djokovic could not have wished for more from his first two opponents, both making their Grand Slam debuts.

 

On Monday, inspired American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy gave the 10-times Melbourne Park champion the runaround for the first hour of their first-round clash, and 21-year-old Faria presented another set of problems for Djokovic to solve.

Faria's victory in the opening round was his first at tour level, while Djokovic moved out of a tie with Roger Federer to claim another record merely by taking to the court for his 430th Grand Slam match.

The gap in experience looked like a chasm in a one-sided opening set but Faria stormed back into the contest by winning the second set in a tiebreaker on the back of some fine ball-striking and all-court athleticism.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria 

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Djokovic, with one-time adversary Andy Murray again in his coaching box, broke for 4-2 in the third set, however, and fully quashed the threat offered by the world number 125 in the fourth to set up a meeting with Czech Tomas Machac.

"I love this court, I love competition," the 37-year-old Serbian said after reaching the third round of the Australian Open for the 17th time with his 14th ace of the match.

"I think I responded well in the third set and particularly the fourth. He was playing lights-out tennis at the end of the second set and start of the third and I had to weather the storm.

"I told him at the net, 'the future is bright for you so carry on'."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
