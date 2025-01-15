EPL PIX: Draws order of the day as City, Liverpool, Chelsea held

IMAGES from the Premier League matches played on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Brentford's Christian Norgaard scores the equaliser against Manchester City at GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City threw away a two-goal lead as Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard scored late goals to earn the hosts a 2-2 draw in a Premier League thriller on Tuesday.

After suffering six league defeats in November and December, City bounced back with a draw against Everton and wins over Leicester City and West Ham United, but Tuesday's late collapse brought their short-lived revival to an abrupt halt.

The point leaves them sixth on 35, 12 adrift of leaders Liverpool, who drew 1-1 at second-placed Nottingham Forest, while the Bees are 10th on 28 following an unlikely comeback.

After struggling to create chances in the first half, City winger Savinho went close to breaking the deadlock in the 50th minute, marauding forward through the left channel before thumping a shot off the foot of the post.

Two minutes later City striker Erling Haaland headed straight at the keeper when he should have scored.

The breakthrough finally came for City in the 66th minute when a brilliant ball from the right by Kevin De Bruyne was met by Foden, who steered a deft volley in at the far post.

The game should have been over when Foden made it 2-0 12 minutes later by reacting quickest to rattle home the rebound, after Savinho's shot was saved, to silence the home fans.

Four minutes later, however, Brentford's Wissa ensured a nervy finish when he fired in from close range to reduce the deficit and, with City's defenders having made several last-ditch interventions to protect the lead, they should have been aware of the threat posed by the hosts.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring the 2nd goal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manchester City/X

But Denmark international Norgaard was allowed to complete the comeback two minutes into added time, getting enough power on his glancing header to send it past Stefan Ortega, despite the City keeper getting a strong hand to it.

City manager Pep Guardiola was animated at the final whistle, both hugging and berating his goalkeeper after another underwhelming display by his side.

“We just looked tired at the end in the last 20 minutes, we looked leggy," Foden said.

"They put longer balls into the box and we didn't deal with the physicality in the end.

"It's definitely picked up from previously and performances are a lot better than they were. We've still got steps to go to where we want to be but as long as we keep making them small steps and improving that's what we're aiming to do."

Things were a lot brighter for the Brentford players after their display of character was rewarded with a point.

“I don’t know how we did it," Norgaard said.

"We stayed in the game even though we were 2-0 down. We hung in there ... and I’m proud of the way we managed to come back in the game.

“We aren’t here to lose by one so when Wissa got one back … I don’t know how I ended up there but it was nice to see it go in. Even though I’m not a striker I tend to listen in the meetings. I just attacked the gap and I was fortunate to see it go in,” he added.

Jota salvages a point for Liverpool at Forest

IMAGE: Liverpool's Diogo Jota heads to equalise against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Liverpool substitute Diogo Jota's second-half header earned the visitors a battling 1-1 draw with surprise Premier League title rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, keeping the leaders six points clear at the top of the standings.

High-flying Forest, who are enjoying a remarkable season after just avoiding relegation last term, raced into the lead in an electric City Ground atmosphere through striker Chris Wood with eight minutes on the clock.

Liverpool, whose only league defeat this season prior to their trip to the East Midlands came against Forest in September, looked to be heading for another humbling before Jota headed home a 66th-minute equaliser from a corner.

Jota and Mohamed Salah went close to snatching victory for Liverpool but found home goalkeeper Matz Sels in inspired form. Instead, the draw ensured Arne Slot's team sit six points above second-placed Forest, who have played a game more.

"I could not have asked for more," Slot said. "Second half was outstanding. There are not many teams that can create so many chances against an opponent so defensively strong. Unfortunately we couldn't get a second.

"It is so, so hard for every team to create here. And at times it was one chance after another. That's why it was such a disappointment to go 1-0 down. I have to be pleased with what we got."

The fixture recalled memories of the late 1970s and early 1980s when Forest would regularly compete for the English top-flight title with Liverpool.

This season, Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest side unexpectedly find themselves chasing the Merseysiders down once more, coming into Tuesday's clash on the back of seven wins in a row in all competitions, without conceding a goal in the last five.

Out to do the league double over Liverpool for the first time in a season since 1963, Forest edged in front as Wood continued his fine form with his 13th league goal of the campaign.

The visitors were seeing all of the ball but not doing a great deal with it. In the opening period alone, Liverpool enjoyed 70% possession, while failing to find the target.

Forest continued to stand firm, with home supporters dreaming of being in touching distance of their illustrious opponents, only for Jota to be left unmarked to level 22 seconds after coming off the bench with his first touch.

Three superb saves from Sels preserved a deserved point for Forest, who remain Liverpool's closest title rivals.

Forest supporters, however, having seen their side keep the league leaders at bay for so long, will view the draw as a missed opportunity.

"Tonight was a lesson for us, because this is how we want to compete," Nuno said. "I am very proud of how we played.

"Tonight was a special atmosphere. I don't look at the league table at this stage, we have to keep going."

Chelsea claw back to draw with Bournemouth