Home  » Sports » Alcaraz grinds down another lefty in Nishioka win

January 15, 2025 12:32 IST

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves during his second round match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

A relentless Carlos Alcaraz charged into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with a 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 rout of Japan's Yoshito Nishioka, continuing his domination of lefthanders at Grand Slams.

Third seed Alcaraz has never lost to a southpaw at the majors and extended the streak to eight against the outgunned Nishioka in lightning-quick match lasting just one hour and 21 minutes at Margaret Court Arena.

 

"I think the less time you spend on the court at the Grand Slams ... it's going to be better, you know?" said the Spaniard.

"Physically, I'm feeling great.

"I just tried to be focused."

Alcaraz won the first nine games in succession before world number 65 Nishioka broke through to hold serve, earning a warm ovation from a sympathetic afternoon crowd.

It would prove only a brief interruption to Alcaraz's momentum, however, as the Spaniard ramped up the aggression to take a two-set lead in 43 minutes.

Serving out the second set to love, Alcaraz had won 50 points to Nishioka's 15.

To his credit, Nishioka dug in for the third set, serving strongly and even out-rallying Alcaraz at times, belatedly giving fans a contest.

But Alcaraz broke him in the fifth game and closed out the match in style, stepping in to fire a forehand winner after Nishioka barely managed to return serve.

Alcaraz worked on making his serve more potent in the off-season and was thrilled with how it held up against Nishioka.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

He racked up 14 aces and three double-faults without giving Nishioka a single break point chance.

"I'm really happy with the serve today, it's something that I worked on," he said.

"I wasn't too happy with the serve in the first round.

"I'm just glad it works (now), pretty, pretty well. Hopefully in the next round it's going to be better."

Alcaraz will play Nuno Borges, who knocked out Jordan Thompson, for a place in the fourth round at Melbourne Park where he reached the quarter-finals last year, his best finish at the Grand Slam.

Winning the title would make him the youngest man to claim the "career Slam", having already won Wimbledon (twice), the French Open and US Open.

Eight players have achieved the milestone.

"That's one of the reasons I really want to win this tournament one day, just to put my name on that short list," he said.

"Hopefully (it's) this year ... I just want to be day-by- day, let's see how it's going to feel."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
