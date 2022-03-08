News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Will They Win Mr and Ms Universe?

Will They Win Mr and Ms Universe?

By Rediff Sports Bureau
March 08, 2022 10:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Bodybuilders pose for a picture in front of Mumbai's famed landmark, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, during a press conference ahead of the International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness 'IFBB Mr and Ms Universe and Fitness Festival 2022' hosted by the Indian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, March 7, 2022.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports Bureau
COMMENT
Print this article
10 DO-AT-HOME Exercises To STAY FIT
10 DO-AT-HOME Exercises To STAY FIT
5 Asanas To Sleep Better
5 Asanas To Sleep Better
5 Asanas To Correct Your Posture
5 Asanas To Correct Your Posture
A Lot At Stake for Badals in Punjab Polls
A Lot At Stake for Badals in Punjab Polls
Is Stalin eyeing Modi's job?
Is Stalin eyeing Modi's job?
Unique Support For Ukraine In DC, London
Unique Support For Ukraine In DC, London
Bankers' Dilemma On LIC IPO Price
Bankers' Dilemma On LIC IPO Price

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

9 Tips to Get a Celeb Bod

9 Tips to Get a Celeb Bod

5 Asanas For Women's Health

5 Asanas For Women's Health

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances