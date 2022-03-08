Will They Win Mr and Ms Universe?

Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.
IMAGE: Bodybuilders pose for a picture in front of Mumbai's famed landmark, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, during a press conference ahead of the International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness 'IFBB Mr and Ms Universe and Fitness Festival 2022' hosted by the Indian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, March 7, 2022.
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com
