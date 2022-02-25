5 Asanas To Correct Your Posture

Celebrity yogini and wellness entrepreneur Ira Trivedi shares simple stretching exercises to improve your posture.

Many of us have been working from home, and our posture may have suffered as a result of the lack of workplace discipline.

We are all guilty of ignoring our posture when working long shifts or engaged in our gadgets.

Slouching and poor posture can be dangerous to our health sometimes even causing long term damage.

Yoga can help in correcting our posture by aligning the spine and vertebrae through stretches.

Certain yoga asana

When we assume a relaxed stance, the body relaxes, which has an effect on the mind.

The precise alignment of the spine and shoulders in respect to the hip joint in a standing/sitting position places the least load on our joints.

Lower joints become stress-free when body weight is evenly distributed on the legs.

Here are some yoga poses that can help you overcome any slouching tendencies while also increasing your body awareness and core strength, all of which will help you improve your posture.

1. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ira Trivedi

How to do it

Stand up on the mat with the left foot and right foot around 3-4 feet apart.

Extend the arms straight out on either side comfortably at shoulder level so as not to strain the neck or shoulders.

Inhale, turn the right foot to a 90-degree angle, exhale, placing the right hand on the knee, shin or ankle.

The left arm should be extended towards the ceiling. Gaze towards the left hand.

Stay here and breathe focusing on the stretch of the thighs and hips.

Exhale and straighten the right leg, bringing the arms back to shoulder level.

Repeat on the left side.

2. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose)

How to do it

Lying on the back, bend both your knees and place your feet flat on the floor so that they are hip width apart.

Bring your arms alongside your body with your palms facing downwards.

Inhale, press the feet into the floor and lift the hips up.

Bring the hands onto the lower back to give support if you wish.

Stay here for 10 seconds continuing to breathe deeply.

Exhale and come down.

Start by holding this asana for 10 seconds. Come down, rest for a few breaths, and then come back again.

3. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

How to do it

Begin in a kneeling pose, sitting on the heels. This is Vajrasana.

Inhale and bring your forehead to the ground.

Your arms should be placed on either side of the body.

Stay here and breathe

For an extra stretch bring the right arm underneath the left shoulder and look to your right fingers.

Do the same on the other side.

4. Tadasana (Tree Pose)

How to do it

Stand with your feet together and the arms relaxed by the side.

Plant both feet firmly on the ground so that your body weight is distributed evenly.

Raise the arms over the head, interlocking the fingers, and turn the palms upward.

Inhale and stretch both the arms up, coming up onto your toes.

Stay here and breathe, stretching the entire body from top to bottom, without losing balance and remaining grounded.

On an exhale come down onto the feet and on another inhale, rise on the toes again. You can use this step to re-adjust for balance.

5. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

How to do it

Lie flat on the stomach with hands on either side of the chest next to the shoulders.

Inhale and lift the chest, bring the chin up towards the sky.

Stay here and breathe, inhaling and exhaling deeply to open the chest.

Exhale, and lower your chest back to the ground.

Strengthening the back and abdomen muscles on a regular basis can help to improve posture and reverse the negative effects of bad posture.

Gentle workouts can also aid to increase blood circulation and ensure that our limbs function properly.

You will become more present in your body and conscious of your alignment as you continue to devote yourself to your practise, and you will automatically make choices that will improve your health and quality of life.

Incorporate any or all of these yoga postures into your practise on a regular basis to improve your posture, avoid a lifetime of chronic back pain, and feel more confident, lighter, and stronger in your practice and everyday life.