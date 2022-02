IMAGE: Namita Piparaiya suggests simple exercises that will optimise your breathing and relax your tired muscles. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Namita Piparaiya

After a hard day's work, we all crave a good night's sleep.

A few minutes of yoga before bedtime can really enhance the quality of your sleep and guide you to sleep better.

Yoga and Ayurveda life expert Namita Piparaiya shares asanas that can help you relax and sleep well at night.