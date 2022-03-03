5 Asanas For Women's Health

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Namita Piparaiya

According to research, in most countries around the world, women are more prone to joint pain, arthritis and knee problems as compared to men with heart diseases and diabetes.

Besides women have hormonal fluctuations every month, which makes them susceptible to injuries, stress and a host of other health problems, notes Namita Piparaiya, Ayurveda lifestyle specialist and founder, Yoganama.

Regular exercise is the best way to stretch and relax those tired muscles, alongside building a strong mind and body.

In the following video, Namita emphasises why women need to take their health more seriously as she shares simple exercises to deal with stress, to improve core strength and have a healthier life.