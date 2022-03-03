News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 5 Asanas For Women's Health

5 Asanas For Women's Health

By NAMITA PIPARAIYA
March 03, 2022 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Namita Piparaiya

According to research, in most countries around the world, women are more prone to joint pain, arthritis and knee problems as compared to men with heart diseases and diabetes.

Besides women have hormonal fluctuations every month, which makes them susceptible to injuries, stress and a host of other health problems, notes Namita Piparaiya, Ayurveda lifestyle specialist and founder, Yoganama.

Regular exercise is the best way to stretch and relax those tired muscles, alongside building a strong mind and body.

In the following video, Namita emphasises why women need to take their health more seriously as she shares simple exercises to deal with stress, to improve core strength and have a healthier life.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMITA PIPARAIYA
COMMENT
Print this article
Asanas For Healthy Lungs
Asanas For Healthy Lungs
SEE: Asanas to help you Breathe Better
SEE: Asanas to help you Breathe Better
SEE: How to meditate at home: Simple tips
SEE: How to meditate at home: Simple tips
Shahid's Sister Sanah Gets Married
Shahid's Sister Sanah Gets Married
Sanctions won't hit supply of S-400s to India: Russia
Sanctions won't hit supply of S-400s to India: Russia
The AMAZING Life of Shraddha Kapoor
The AMAZING Life of Shraddha Kapoor
Modi, Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war
Modi, Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war

More like this

Asanas For A Sharper Mind

Asanas For A Sharper Mind

SEE: Simple yoga asanas to REDUCE STRESS

SEE: Simple yoga asanas to REDUCE STRESS

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances