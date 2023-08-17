News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » World Cup: Indian archers secure two bronze medals

World Cup: Indian archers secure two bronze medals

Source: PTI
August 17, 2023 17:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The men’s team defeated Spain in the bronze medal playoff. Photograph: World Archery/Twitter

Indian recurve archers clinched two bronze medals in the men's and women's team events at the World Cup Stage 4, in Paris on Thursday.

Indian men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke defeated Spain's Andres Temino, Yun Sanchez and Pablo Acha 6-2 (54-56, 57-55, 56-54, 57-55) in the bronze medal play-off.

The second-seeded Indian men's team misfired an arrow in their semifinal loss against Chinese Taipei to miss out on a gold medal match.

 

The Indian trio lost out in straight sets 0-6 (54-56, 47-58, 55-56).

IMAGE: The women’s team went down to Chinese Taipei in the semifinal. Photograph: World Archery/Twitter

The women's team also met with a similar fate as they put up a sloppy show to be blanked 0-6 (52-57, 47-56, 52-53) by their Chinese Taipei rivals in the semifinal.

The trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur hit thrice in the red circle (8-8-7) in the first set, while the second was worse when they shot three 7s and one 8 to manage a poor 47.

Chinese Taipei also shot a poor 53 in the third set but Indians failed to improve and lost the set by one point with three 8s and went out of a gold medal contention.

In the bronze medal playoff, the Indian women's team overcame a two-set deficit to get past Mexico 5-4 (52-55, 52-53, 55-52, 54-52) (27-25) in the shoot-off.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Race walker Bhawna blames mobile app after NADA ban
Race walker Bhawna blames mobile app after NADA ban
Ashwin Reveals The Dhoni Winning Formula
Ashwin Reveals The Dhoni Winning Formula
SEE: Bumrah Bowl Like He Used To!
SEE: Bumrah Bowl Like He Used To!
Samantha-Vijay Celebrate Love
Samantha-Vijay Celebrate Love
FIDE's decision on transgender women sparks debate
FIDE's decision on transgender women sparks debate
'Don 3's teaser didn't excite me'
'Don 3's teaser didn't excite me'
BJP names MP, Chh'garh candidates before poll dates
BJP names MP, Chh'garh candidates before poll dates

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Sumariwalla secures top spot in World Athletics

Sumariwalla secures top spot in World Athletics

World Cup: Indian compound archers enter final

World Cup: Indian compound archers enter final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances