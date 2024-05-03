News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Few chess moves...: Cong on Rahul's Raebareli move

Few chess moves...: Cong on Rahul's Raebareli move

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 03, 2024 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Friday said it has taken a decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli after a lot of deliberation and strategy, and that the constituency is not just a legacy but also a responsibility.

IMAGE: Congress candidate from Rae Bareli Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Fursatganj airport to leave for Rae Bareli to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is a long election process and there are a few chess moves still left to play.

He also justified Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not contesting any election, saying she can reach Parliament by contesting any bypoll, but is currently taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter him on his alleged "lies" during campaigning.

"Many people have given different opinions on the news of Rahul Gandhi contesting elections from Rae Bareli. But he is a seasoned player of politics and chess. He makes his moves after careful consideration. The party leadership has taken this decision after a lot of deliberation and strategy," he said.

Ramesh claimed the decision to filed Rahul has devastated the BJP, its supporters and sycophants.

"The poor self-proclaimed Chanakya who used to talk about 'traditional seats' is not able to understand what to do now," he said.

 

The Congress leader said Rae Bareli has not only been Sonia Gandhi's seat but also Indira Gandhi's seat.

"This is not a legacy but a responsibility, a duty," he asserted.

He said as far as the Gandhi family's stronghold is concerned, not just Amethi-Rae Bareli, the entire country from north to south is the stronghold of the Gandhi family.

Rahul Gandhi, he said, has become an MP three times from Uttar Pradesh and once from Kerala, "but why couldn't Modiji muster the courage to contest elections below Vindhyachal".

"One more thing is clear that the Congress family is the family of expectations and aspirations of lakhs of workers. An ordinary worker of Congress is superior to the big ones. Yesterday, a prominent journalist was sarcastically saying to a worker of Amethi that 'when will your turn come to get a ticket'? Look, it has come! An ordinary worker of Congress will break both the illusion and arrogance of the BJP in Amethi," Ramesh said justifying fielding of Congress workers Kishori Lal Sharma.

"Priyanka ji is campaigning vigorously and is alone shutting up Narendra Modi by answering his every lie with the truth. That is why it was necessary that she should not be limited to her constituency only. Priyanka ji will reach Parliament by contesting any by-election," he said.

Ramesh said today Smriti Irani's only identity is that she contests elections from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi.

"Now Smriti Irani has lost that fame too. Now instead of making useless statements, she should answer about local development, the closed hospitals, steel plant and IIIT - that needs to be answered," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Daro maat, bhaago maat: Modi jabs Rahul on Rae Bareli
Daro maat, bhaago maat: Modi jabs Rahul on Rae Bareli
Gandhis not fighting from Amethi shows...: Smriti Irani
Gandhis not fighting from Amethi shows...: Smriti Irani
Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli
Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli
India dominate white-ball formats; Australia in Tests
India dominate white-ball formats; Australia in Tests
Will new symbols dent Uddhav, Sr Pawar's chances?
Will new symbols dent Uddhav, Sr Pawar's chances?
Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli
Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli
IPL 2024: RCB, GT face off in must win clash
IPL 2024: RCB, GT face off in must win clash
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Why Rahul opted for Rae Bareli instead of Amethi

Why Rahul opted for Rae Bareli instead of Amethi

'There Is No Modi Wave'

'There Is No Modi Wave'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances