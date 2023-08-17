News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sumariwalla secures top spot in World Athletics

Sumariwalla secures top spot in World Athletics

August 17, 2023 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Adille Sumariwalla

Photograph: Kind courtesy AFI/Twitter

Adille Sumariwalla on Thursday became a member of the powerful World Athletics Executive Board after he was elected as one of the four vice presidents, the highest post occupied by an Indian in the global track and field governing body.

The 65-year-old Sumariwalla, currently the president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) since 2012, received the third highest number of votes cast during the WA elections held two days ahead of World Championships in Budapest.

 

He will serve a four year term.

The four candidates who get the highest number of votes out of the eight in fray for vice presidents' post get a seat in the WA Executive Board, the highest decision making body of the world body.

The Executive Board consists of the president, four vice presidents, three appointed members and a chief executive officer (non voting).

Sumariwalla, an Olympian 100m runner, has also been a member of the WA Council since 2015. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant Will Be Coming Back Soon: Siraj
Pant Will Be Coming Back Soon: Siraj
Like Ishan Kishan's Haircut?
Like Ishan Kishan's Haircut?
Ashwin Reveals The Dhoni Winning Formula
Ashwin Reveals The Dhoni Winning Formula
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander successfully separated
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander successfully separated
Sensex slumps nearly 390 points on weak global cues
Sensex slumps nearly 390 points on weak global cues
Shravan Recipe: Rajgira Sheera
Shravan Recipe: Rajgira Sheera
Over 100 arrested for church attacks in Pakistan
Over 100 arrested for church attacks in Pakistan

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian team in World Athletics

Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian team in World Athletics

4 Indian javelin throwers qualify for World C'ships!

4 Indian javelin throwers qualify for World C'ships!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances