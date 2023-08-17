Boom Boom Is Back!!!!

IMAGE: Returning from injury, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the young Indian side in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The build-up to the World Cup is turning out to be a rocky path for the Indian team with the management facing a lot of backlash for their experiments. But Wednesday brought with it some hope for the Men in Blue as Jasprit Bumrah looked his lethal self in the nets.

Bumrah, making a comeback from injury, looked fit as a fiddle as he bowled in the nets during India's training session ahead of the first T20I on Friday against Ireland.

BCCI posted a video of Bumrah, who is leading the young Indian side in the T20 series.

'The moment we have all been waiting for. @jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. #TeamIndia', BCCI tweeted.