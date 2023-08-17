News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Boom Boom Is Back!!!!

Boom Boom Is Back!!!!

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 17, 2023 06:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Returning from injury, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the young Indian side in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters
 

The build-up to the World Cup is turning out to be a rocky path for the Indian team with the management facing a lot of backlash for their experiments. But Wednesday brought with it some hope for the Men in Blue as Jasprit Bumrah looked his lethal self in the nets.

Bumrah, making a comeback from injury, looked fit as a fiddle as he bowled in the nets during India's training session ahead of the first T20I on Friday against Ireland.

BCCI posted a video of Bumrah, who is leading the young Indian side in the T20 series.

'The moment we have all been waiting for. @jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. #TeamIndia', BCCI tweeted.

SEE: Boom Boom Bowl! Video: BCCI/Twitter

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
1st T20I Vs Ireland: Pick Your Team
1st T20I Vs Ireland: Pick Your Team
'If Kohli was skipper, India would be ready for WC'
'If Kohli was skipper, India would be ready for WC'
Should Kohli Bat At No 4?
Should Kohli Bat At No 4?
BSF's Women Warriors Guard India's Border
BSF's Women Warriors Guard India's Border
Enemies Beware! Army Is On The Watch
Enemies Beware! Army Is On The Watch
1st T20I Vs Ireland: Pick Your Team
1st T20I Vs Ireland: Pick Your Team
Chandrayaan-3 finishes last move, now gears up for...
Chandrayaan-3 finishes last move, now gears up for...

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

First Team India Huddle In Dublin

First Team India Huddle In Dublin

Hurrah! Bumrah Is Back!

Hurrah! Bumrah Is Back!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances