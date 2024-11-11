Women's ACT: Sangita's twin strike powers India to victory

IMAGE: Sangita Kumari (8th, 55th minutes) struck twice, while Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th) were the other goal getters for the hosts. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Young striker Sangita Kumari scored a brace as defending champions India defeated Malaysia 4-0 to open their campaign at the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on a confident note in Rajgir, Bihar on Monday.

Sangita (8th, 55th minutes) struck twice, while Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th) were the other goal getters for the hosts.

India will next play South Korea on Tuesday.

In other matches of the day, Japan and Korea played out a 2-2 draw, while reigning Olympic silver medallist China thrashed Thailand 15-0.

The Indians completely dominated the proceedings in the first quarter even though Malaysia had the first shy at the goal in the form of a penalty corner in the fifth minute which they wasted.

Thereafter, it was India all the way as they mounted attack after attack to put pressure on the Malaysian defence.

India secured two penalty corners in two minutes and Sangita scored with a variation from the second effort in the eighth minute.

Preeti then came close to doubling India's lead twice. First, her push from close range was saved by the Malaysian goalkeeper, and then a minute from the first quarter, she struck the side post.

Just seconds from the first quarter, India secured another penalty corner but wasted the opportunity.

India continued in the same vein and dominated the share of exchanges with persistent attacks on Malaysia but lacked the finishing touch.

The Indians earned four penalty corners in the second quarter but failed to capitalise on a single opportunity to go into the breather with a slim one goal lead despite dominating the match.

The Indians kept up the pressure after the change of ends and secured another penalty corner two minutes after the changeover but failed to get past the Malaysian goalkeeper.

Minutes later, Malaysia secured their second penalty corner but didn't trouble the Indian backline.

In the 43rd minute, India doubled their lead through Preeti who deflected in Navneet Kaur's flick as India went for another variation from a set piece.

A minute later, India extended their lead when Udita found the net with a slap shot from another penalty corner.

The Indian secured yet another penalty corner in the 50th minute but this time Udita's slap shot was saved by the Malaysian goalkeeper.

Five minutes from the final hooter, Sangita scored a brilliant field goal. She first collected an excellent through pass from the deep, ran past two defenders and slammed the ball into the net with a fierce reverse shot.