Home  » Sports » Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?

Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 11, 2024 18:08 IST
Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Sania Mirza dazzles in a floral pantsuit at the Indian Sports Honours.
 

Sania Mirza, the tennis icon, made a dazzling entry at the fifth Indian Sports Honours event, donning a stunning floral blazer suit.

The awards ceremony, which celebrated India's sporting excellence, honored athletes from a diverse range of disciplines.

The star-studded red carpet was graced by a galaxy of sports and entertainment icons. Along with Sania, sporting attendees included legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra (the first Indian to win a solo Olympic gold medal), Olympic boxing bronze medalist Vijender Singh, cricketer Robin Uthappa, hockey stars Rani Rampal and Harmanpreet Singh, and Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara.

Bollywood also made its presence felt, with actors Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia gracing the event.

Shrenkya Patil

IMAGE: RCB's Shreyanka Patil turns heads in a navy blue blazer skirt.

 

Rani Rampal

IMAGE: Rani Rampal, the recently retired hockey star, in an elegant black dress.

 

Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen with his proud parents.

 

Avani Lekhara

IMAGE: Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara.

 

Vijender Singh

IMAGE: Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh.

 

Robin Uthappa

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa.

 

Sumit Antil

IMAGE: Para javelin star Sumit Antil.

 

Harmanpreet Singh

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian hockey team captain, with former hockey captain Sardar Singh.

 

Sarabjyot Singh

IMAGE: Sarabjot Singh, the Paris Olympics bronze medalist.

 

Dipa Karmakar

IMAGE: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who retired recently.

 

Abhinav Bindra

IMAGE: Abhinav Bindra, legend.

 

Navdeep

IMAGE: Navdeep Singh, the Paralympic gold medalist javelin thrower.
REDIFF SPORTS
