Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?

Sania Mirza, the tennis icon, made a dazzling entry at the fifth Indian Sports Honours event, donning a stunning floral blazer suit.
The awards ceremony, which celebrated India's sporting excellence, honored athletes from a diverse range of disciplines.
The star-studded red carpet was graced by a galaxy of sports and entertainment icons. Along with Sania, sporting attendees included legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra (the first Indian to win a solo Olympic gold medal), Olympic boxing bronze medalist Vijender Singh, cricketer Robin Uthappa, hockey stars Rani Rampal and Harmanpreet Singh, and Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara.
Bollywood also made its presence felt, with actors Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia gracing the event.