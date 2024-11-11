Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?

IMAGE: Sania Mirza dazzles in a floral pantsuit at the Indian Sports Honours.

Sania Mirza, the tennis icon, made a dazzling entry at the fifth Indian Sports Honours event, donning a stunning floral blazer suit.

The awards ceremony, which celebrated India's sporting excellence, honored athletes from a diverse range of disciplines.

The star-studded red carpet was graced by a galaxy of sports and entertainment icons. Along with Sania, sporting attendees included legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra (the first Indian to win a solo Olympic gold medal), Olympic boxing bronze medalist Vijender Singh, cricketer Robin Uthappa, hockey stars Rani Rampal and Harmanpreet Singh, and Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara.

Bollywood also made its presence felt, with actors Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia gracing the event.

IMAGE: RCB's Shreyanka Patil turns heads in a navy blue blazer skirt.

IMAGE: Rani Rampal, the recently retired hockey star, in an elegant black dress.

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen with his proud parents.

IMAGE: Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara.

IMAGE: Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh.

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa.

IMAGE: Para javelin star Sumit Antil.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian hockey team captain, with former hockey captain Sardar Singh.

IMAGE: Sarabjot Singh, the Paris Olympics bronze medalist.

IMAGE: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who retired recently.

IMAGE: Abhinav Bindra, legend.

IMAGE: Navdeep Singh, the Paralympic gold medalist javelin thrower.