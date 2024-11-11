News
Home  » Cricket » Gill, Jaiswal, Siraj, Wash Arrive In Perth

Gill, Jaiswal, Siraj, Wash Arrive In Perth

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 11, 2024 14:42 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram
 

The first batch of India's players landed in Perth on Monday ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series starting in Perth from November 22.

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Sarfaraz Khan along with Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar left for Australia from Mumbai on Sunday.

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Washington Sundar/Instagram

Sundar posted a picture on Instagram stories on his arrival in Perth.

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

'Australia bound Looking forward to the challenge,' said Sarfaraz on Instagram.

Akash Deep with Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Pace duo Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

The remaining players including seniors Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others along with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir will depart on Monday night.

Captain Rohit Sharma will stay back in Mumbai for the birth of his second child and it is not confirmed whether he will join the Indian team in time for the series opener in Perth.

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Young pacer Harshit Rana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshit Rana/Instagram

Gambhir also sounded unsure about Rohit's availability for the Perth Test.

'Look at the moment there is no confirmation. We will let you know what the situation will be exactly. Hopefully he will be available, but everything we will get to know before the start of the series,' Gambhir said on Monday.

