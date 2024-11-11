Watch Srikanth Kidambi Rescue His Bride

IMAGE: Radiant Shravya Varma and Srikanth Kidambi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shravya Varma and Srikanth Kidambi/Instagram

In a dazzling celebration of love, Shravya Varma, the talented niece of film-maker Ram Gopal Varma, and badminton ace Srikanth Kidambi sealed their bond in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The event was a star-studded affair, drawing the attention of numerous Tollywood celebrities who graced the occasion with their presence.

The couple's wedding festivities culminated in a lavish reception on Sunday, where movie superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna were among the distinguished guests.

A hilarious video shared by the newlyweds on Instagram offers a glimpse into the pre-reception chaos and excitement.

Shravya, in a typical 'bridezilla' moment, is seen frantically rushing to the venue with Srikanth by her side. 'You need to hold my dress and run,' she tells him when he arrives.

Srikanth does as he is told, and the pair dash towards the venue.

In the clip, Nagarjuna is seen eagerly awaiting the couple's arrival while Shravya and Srikanth race against time to make it to the venue.