News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Watch Srikanth Kidambi Rescue His Bride

Watch Srikanth Kidambi Rescue His Bride

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 11, 2024 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kidambi Srikanth

IMAGE: Radiant Shravya Varma and Srikanth Kidambi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shravya Varma and Srikanth Kidambi/Instagram

div id="div_morelike_topic_container"> 

In a dazzling celebration of love, Shravya Varma, the talented niece of film-maker Ram Gopal Varma, and badminton ace Srikanth Kidambi sealed their bond in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The event was a star-studded affair, drawing the attention of numerous Tollywood celebrities who graced the occasion with their presence.

The couple's wedding festivities culminated in a lavish reception on Sunday, where movie superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna were among the distinguished guests.

A hilarious video shared by the newlyweds on Instagram offers a glimpse into the pre-reception chaos and excitement.

Shravya, in a typical 'bridezilla' moment, is seen frantically rushing to the venue with Srikanth by her side. 'You need to hold my dress and run,' she tells him when he arrives.

Srikanth does as he is told, and the pair dash towards the venue.

 

In the clip, Nagarjuna is seen eagerly awaiting the couple's arrival while Shravya and Srikanth race against time to make it to the venue.

Kidambi Srikanth

 

Kidambi Srikanth

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
I will rate this as one of my biggest wins: Srikanth
I will rate this as one of my biggest wins: Srikanth
'Keep Gambhir Away From Media'
'Keep Gambhir Away From Media'
My Kid Brother Washington Sundar
My Kid Brother Washington Sundar
Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC
Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC
PCB seeks clarity from ICC over Ind's CT participation
PCB seeks clarity from ICC over Ind's CT participation
Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...
Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...
Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?
Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Redemption tale: The Srikanth story of guts and grit
Redemption tale: The Srikanth story of guts and grit
'I really worked hard for this'
'I really worked hard for this'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances