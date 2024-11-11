CSK CEO hints at Dhoni's retirement plans

IMAGE: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed optimism about MS Dhoni’s continued involvement with CSK. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently shed light on the future of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite his advanced age, Dhoni's unwavering passion and the IPL's new uncapped player rule have paved the way for his 18th season with the Chennai franchise.

While the question of whether this will be Dhoni's final season remains unanswered, Viswanathan expressed optimism about his continued involvement with CSK.

"As far as Mahi bhai is concerned, you know he keeps everything to himself. It comes out at the last moment only," he revealed.

However, he also acknowledged Dhoni's desire to play his last match at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

"Knowing the passion he has for CSK, and also knowing the following he has, and he also mentioned in one of the interviews that he'll play his last game in Chennai, we're hoping that he will continue as far as CSK is concerned. As long as MS wants to play, the doors are open," Viswanathan added.

The IPL governing council's decision to reintroduce the uncapped player rule has been a boon for CSK, allowing them to retain Dhoni for a nominal fee of Rs 4 crore. With this strategic move, the franchise has secured the services of their talismanic leader for one more season.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK also retained key players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja, spending a total of Rs 65 crore. The franchise now has Rs 55 crore to bolster their squad in the upcoming mega auction.