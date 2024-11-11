News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » CSK CEO hints at Dhoni's retirement plans

CSK CEO hints at Dhoni's retirement plans

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 11, 2024 18:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed optimism about MS Dhoni’s continued involvement with CSK. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently shed light on the future of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite his advanced age, Dhoni's unwavering passion and the IPL's new uncapped player rule have paved the way for his 18th season with the Chennai franchise.

 

While the question of whether this will be Dhoni's final season remains unanswered, Viswanathan expressed optimism about his continued involvement with CSK.

"As far as Mahi bhai is concerned, you know he keeps everything to himself. It comes out at the last moment only," he revealed.

However, he also acknowledged Dhoni's desire to play his last match at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

"Knowing the passion he has for CSK, and also knowing the following he has, and he also mentioned in one of the interviews that he'll play his last game in Chennai, we're hoping that he will continue as far as CSK is concerned. As long as MS wants to play, the doors are open," Viswanathan added.

The IPL governing council's decision to reintroduce the uncapped player rule has been a boon for CSK, allowing them to retain Dhoni for a nominal fee of Rs 4 crore. With this strategic move, the franchise has secured the services of their talismanic leader for one more season.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK also retained key players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja, spending a total of Rs 65 crore. The franchise now has Rs 55 crore to bolster their squad in the upcoming mega auction.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Dhoni Crucial To CSK On And Off Field'
'Dhoni Crucial To CSK On And Off Field'
Dhoni, Raina Meet: What's Cooking, CSK?
Dhoni, Raina Meet: What's Cooking, CSK?
Dhoni Balances Diwali Festivities with IPL Retention
Dhoni Balances Diwali Festivities with IPL Retention
Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC
Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC
PCB seeks clarity from ICC over Ind's CT participation
PCB seeks clarity from ICC over Ind's CT participation
Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...
Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...
Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?
Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Thala's Back! Dhoni Confirms IPL 2025 Participation
Thala's Back! Dhoni Confirms IPL 2025 Participation
Dhoni defies age: To play IPL 2025 as uncapped player
Dhoni defies age: To play IPL 2025 as uncapped player

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances