Home  » Cricket » 'Keep Gambhir Away From Media'

'Keep Gambhir Away From Media'

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 11, 2024 15:02 IST
'Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media.'

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir slammed Australia legend Ricky Ponting during his media conference on Monday. Photograph: BCCI
 

Former batter Sanjay Manjrekar was unimpressed with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir for his remarks about Ricky Ponting during the media conference in Mumbai on Monday.

Batting great Ponting recently said Virat Kohli's Test form in the last five years is a 'concern', but also felt that the Indian batting maestro has it in him to roar back to form in Australia.

'What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I think he should think about Australian cricket. More importantly, I have got no concerns whatsoever for Virat and Rohit,' Gambhir said during an interaction with the media before he flew to Australia.

Manjrekar expressed disapproval with Gambhir's choice of words as head coach of the Indian team.

'Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. May be wise for @BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes,' Manjrekar tweeted.

'He does not have the right demeanour nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media.'

