Winning start for India at Asian Squash Championship

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X



The men's outfit, who were without the injured Abhay Singh, went past Kuwait 2-1 as veteran Velavan Senthilkumar led them well.



The women, spearheaded by Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, beat Macau (2-1) and Mongolia (3-0).



Later, the Indian men went down to Japan in their second group match, and the full results of which

are awaited.Results:Men: India beat Kuwait 2-1 (Velavan Senthilkumar beat Athbi Hamad 11-4, 11-5, 11-4; Rahul Baitha lost to Mohammad Alkhanfar 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 2-11; Suraj Kumar Chand beat Bader Almoghrebi 11-6, 11-7, 11-6).Women: India beat Macau 2-1 (Rathika Suthanthira Seelan beat Liu Kwai Chi 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Pooja Arthi Raghu lost to Yeung Weng Chi 6-11, 5-11, 2-11; Janet Vidhi beat Yeung Wai Leng 11-9, 6-11, 14-12, 11-9).India beat Mongolia 3-0 (Rathika beat Ariunbileg Altankhuyag 11-2, 11-3, 11-4; Pooja beat Myadagaa Dogsom 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; Sunita Patel beat Saran Khishigbaatar 11-1, 11-1, 11-1).