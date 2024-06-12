News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Winning start for India at Asian Squash Championship

Winning start for India at Asian Squash Championship

Source: PTI
June 12, 2024 20:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

 
The men's outfit, who were without the injured Abhay Singh, went past Kuwait 2-1 as veteran Velavan Senthilkumar led them well.
    
The women, spearheaded by Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, beat Macau (2-1) and Mongolia (3-0).

 

    
Later, the Indian men went down to Japan in their second group match, and the full results of which

are awaited.

Results:
    
Men: India beat Kuwait 2-1 (Velavan Senthilkumar beat Athbi Hamad 11-4, 11-5, 11-4; Rahul Baitha lost to Mohammad Alkhanfar 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 2-11; Suraj Kumar Chand beat Bader Almoghrebi 11-6, 11-7, 11-6).
Women: India beat Macau 2-1 (Rathika Suthanthira Seelan beat Liu Kwai Chi 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Pooja Arthi Raghu lost to Yeung Weng Chi 6-11, 5-11, 2-11; Janet Vidhi beat Yeung Wai Leng 11-9, 6-11, 14-12, 11-9).
    
India beat Mongolia 3-0 (Rathika beat Ariunbileg Altankhuyag 11-2, 11-3, 11-4; Pooja beat Myadagaa Dogsom 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; Sunita Patel beat Saran Khishigbaatar 11-1, 11-1, 11-1).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Emre Can gets surprise last minute call-up for Germany
Emre Can gets surprise last minute call-up for Germany
USA players recall Indian connections
USA players recall Indian connections
AIFF demands probe into Qatar's controversial goal
AIFF demands probe into Qatar's controversial goal
Red Fort attack: Pak terrorist's mercy plea rejected
Red Fort attack: Pak terrorist's mercy plea rejected
IPL valuation skyrockets by billions in 2024!
IPL valuation skyrockets by billions in 2024!
India's factory output slips to 3-month low of 5%
India's factory output slips to 3-month low of 5%
Mcap of BSE-listed cos at Rs 429.32 lakh crore
Mcap of BSE-listed cos at Rs 429.32 lakh crore

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Shardul Thakur out for three months after foot surgery

Shardul Thakur out for three months after foot surgery

Nadal, Alcaraz to represent Spain in Olympic doubles

Nadal, Alcaraz to represent Spain in Olympic doubles

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances