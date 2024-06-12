Shardul Thakur out for three months after foot surgery

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur gives a thumbs up post surgery on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shardul Thakur/Instagram

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur underwent a successful foot surgery in London, on Wednesday.

He is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of three months.

The 32-year-old shared a post-surgery photo on his Instagram page.

This is his second foot surgery after he had undergone the same five years back in 2019.

The injury recurred during the South Africa tour earlier this year. Although he managed to make a bold return in the Ranji Trophy last season, helping Mumbai win its 42nd title, he had requested the BCCI for longer breaks between matches to ensure adequate recovery and preparation time for the players.

In the Indian Premier League this season, playing for Chennai Super Kings, he managed only five wickets in nine outings at an economy of 9.75.

Since Thakur is a Grade C annual contract holder of the BCCI, the expenses for his treatment were paid by the Board.

He is likely to return ahead of or in time for the upcoming domestic season.