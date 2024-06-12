News
Nadal, Alcaraz to represent Spain in Olympic doubles

Nadal, Alcaraz to represent Spain in Olympic doubles

June 12, 2024 19:02 IST
IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia with Spain's Rafael Nadal after their quarter final match in the Madrid Masters earlier this year. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Spain's Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will team up to play doubles at this year's Olympic Games in Paris, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) said on Wednesday.

Nadal won an Olympic gold medal in 2008, but the Paris Games will be Alcaraz's first as he returns to Roland Garros where he was crowned French Open champion on Sunday.

Nadal's participation was up in the air with the 14-times French Open champion still not at his best following injuries but national team coach David Ferrer said the 38-year-old would team up with 21-year-old

Alcaraz.

 


"One pair, which I think everyone knows and was hoping for is Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal and the second pair is yet to be decided, it hasn't been 100% confirmed yet," Ferrer told reporters.

"We'll wait a bit before announcing that. But Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris."

The other players selected are Pablo Carreno Busta and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina while Marcel Granollers, who is ranked world number two in doubles, is also in the squad.

The Paris Olympics run from July 26-Aug. 11.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
