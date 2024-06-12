News
Emre Can gets surprise last minute call-up for Germany

Emre Can gets surprise last minute call-up for Germany

June 12, 2024 18:42 IST
IMAGE: Borussia Emre led Borussia Dortmund to the final of the UEFA Champions League last month. Photograph: Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic will miss Euro 2024 with an illness and coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Emre Can as his replacement, three days before their opening match against Scotland on June 14, the team said on Wednesday.

Germany kick off the tournament on home soil against Scotland on Friday in Group A, which also includes Hungary and Switzerland.

Bayern Munich's 20-year-old Pavlovic enjoyed a meteoric rise this season that earned him a Germany call-up but he had been struggling with an infection that ruled him out of their final warmup game against Greece last week.

 


"We wanted another Six in the squad and we decided to nominate Emre Can," Nagelsmann said in a statement.

"He was instantly excited and said he was

ready to join the team. We wanted a player in the squad who has played a lot of matches and who knows how to handle pressure. He fits the profile and we can now use him."

Can had a busy season with Borussia Dortmund who reached the Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid.

Pavlovic' absence may not be a massive blow to the team with the player having earned only one cap but the short-notice change is not ideal for Nagelsmann's plans.

"It is a shame for Pavlo who had played really well," said Germany team mate Florian Wirtz in a press conference. "We will talk with him in the next days no doubt about it."

Wirtz, who helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga last season, knows full well how disappointing it is to miss out on a major tournament, with the attacking midfielder having missed the 2022 World Cup through injury.

"It was a huge setback for me, to be injured before the World Cup. Obviously now this is my first tournament and it is always special to play at home," he said. "I am looking forward to the first game against Scotland."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
