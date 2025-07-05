HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wimbledon: Swiatek outplays Collins; Andreeva advances too

Wimbledon: Swiatek outplays Collins; Andreeva advances too

July 05, 2025 22:43 IST

Swiatek downs out-of-sorts Collins to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her third round match against Danielle Collins of the U.S.

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her third round match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Poland's Iga Swiatek strode imperiously into the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday, with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over an apparently out-of-sorts Danielle Collins.

The former world number one, eager to show she can be a force on grass, broke the American's serve in the third game of the match to set the tone, adding another break in the fifth and wrapping up the set with a big serve.

 

Collins, who beat 24-year-old Swiatek at the Italian Open in May, offered some moments of resistance through her own powerful serve and swinging backhand but she failed to find her range, spraying shots long and wide to rack up 25 unforced errors. She was broken again in the first game of the second set.

Despite winning five Grand Slams, Swiatek has never progressed beyond the quarter-finals here and she did not ease the pressure on Collins, claiming victory on the 31-year-old American's serve with a forehand winner to set up a clash with Denmark's Clara Tauson, seeded 23, in the fourth round on Monday.

Teenager Andreeva marches into Wimbledon last 16

Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts during their third round match against Hailey Baptiste of the U.S

IMAGE: Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts during their third round match against Hailey Baptiste of the U.S. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva outclassed American Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-3 under the Court One roof to equal her best Wimbledon run by reaching the last 16 on Saturday.

In a first week littered with fallen seeds, 18-year-old Andreeva has made reaching the business end of the tournament look like a breeze and is yet to drop a set.

She has reached the third round of the doubles too with partner Diana Shnaider, also without losing a set.

The Russian's clean hitting proved too much for 55th-ranked Baptiste who has enjoyed an impressive Wimbledon main draw debut, having reached the fourth round at Roland Garros.

"Honestly, today I was so focused today," Andreeva, who is coached by former champion Conchita Martinez, said.

"I watched her first round and I knew it would be tough because she creates a lot of different stuff on the court and has a rocket of a forehand.

"With every match I play I feel my level is rising."

Three service breaks delivered a one-sided first set in 31 minutes but Baptiste loosened up in the second and produced eye-catching tennis of her own, especially off the forehand which often had Andreeva at full stretch.

Had she taken any of the five break points she had when trailing 4-2 things could have got interesting but Andreeva held on, letting out a yell that echoed around the arena.

Andreeva, the highest seed left in the bottom half of the draw, wrapped up victory two games later and will next meet either defending champion Barbora Krejcikova or American 10th seed Emma Navarro.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
