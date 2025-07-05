HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Big upsets at Wimbledon!

July 05, 2025 22:20 IST

Defending champion Krejcikova knocked out by Navarro

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova reacts during her third round match against Emma Navarro of the US

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova reacts during her third round match against Emma Navarro of the US. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was knocked out of Wimbledon when she was beaten 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 by American 10th seed Emma Navarro on Court One on Saturday.

Czech Krejcikova, seeded 17, led by a set and a break of serve but faded badly and looked physically drained in the final set in which she required treatment from the doctor.

A distressed Krejcikova battled on but was in tears as she prepared to serve to stay in the tournament at 3-5 in the deciding set, bravely holding serve to prolong the contest.

But Navarro held her nerve in the next game to seal victory and ensure there will be a new name on the women's trophy.

 

Navarro, who reached the quarter-finals last year, will face 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the next round

11th seed Rybakina sent packing

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during their third round match against Denmark's Clara Tauson

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during their third round match against Denmark's Clara Tauson. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Former champion Elena Rybakina was sent spinning out of the Wimbledon third round on Saturday, the 11th-seeded Kazakh undone by the irresistible momentum of Denmark's Clara Tauson.

On a blustery Court Two, Tauson - previously winless in three main-draw visits to the All England Club - barely put a toe out of line, breezing through their rain-interrupted duel 7-6(6) 6-3.

"It was amazing to play here, even though it was a little rainy," Tauson said.

"I don't know what to say. I played a really great match. Before the grass season started, I'd never won a match on grass so I'm super proud and happy with the way I played today."

Her serve crackled, her groundstrokes thundered, and Rybakina, for all her pedigree, never glimpsed a foothold.

"My serve is always a big weapon," added Tauson, who won 73% of points on her first serve.

"But learning to manage the first shot ... Elena plays so hard and I was there every single point and fighting for every single point. That was the key."

This was a statement victory for the 22-year-old Dane, seeded 23rd, who at last broke her duck against the 2022 Wimbledon champion after two prior defeats.

"My coach, who's also my boyfriend, we've worked so hard the whole year, the end of last year," said Tauson.

"Every one of my friends and the people who came today to support me was amazing."

Tauson now marches into a meeting with either eighth seed Iga Swiatek or American Danielle Collins, with a coveted quarter-final berth in her sights.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
