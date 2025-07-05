HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Another day, another record for Pant

Another day, another record for Pant

By REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
July 05, 2025 22:09 IST

Rishabh Pant powered past Stokes to claim six-hitting Test record in England on Saturday

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant powered past Stokes to claim six-hitting Test record in England on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Rishabh Pant added yet another chapter to his growing legend in English conditions with a blistering 65 off 58 balls on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

 

The India vice-captain cleared the ropes three times during his knock, breaking England skipper Ben Stokes' record for the most Test sixes in an overseas country.

Pant now holds the record with 24 sixes in England, surpassing Stokes's tally of 21 in South Africa. West Indies great Vivian Richards is third on the list with 16 sixes in England.

With time a key factor and India looking to accelerate, the 27-year-old walked in after KL Rahul was bowled for 55 by a sharp in-dipper from Josh Tongue. He wasted no time settling in — pulling a short ball for four off just his second delivery, and sending the next one sailing over the fence with a flat-batted six.

There was a moment of luck too. On 18, Pant attempted to go over mid-off, only to miscue it straight to Zak Crawley. The England fielder couldn’t hold on, giving Pant a reprieve — one he made England pay for in the very next over with a sweep for six over backward square.

Post-lunch, Pant brought up his half-century with a single before launching his third maximum, cementing his reputation as one of the game’s most fearless stroke-makers in red-ball cricket.

However, Shoaib Bashir, who has enjoyed success against Pant in this series, eventually had the last word. The off-spinner tempted Pant into a big hit once again, and this time Ben Duckett completed a clean catch in the deep.

Pant’s quick-fire innings, played with typical flair and urgency, not only tilted momentum India’s way but also reinforced his standing as a game-changer — especially in conditions where few visiting batters have dared to dominate.

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

