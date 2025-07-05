Record-breaking Sinner pummels Martinez to reach last 16

Having dropped just 17 games so far in the competition, Sinner has levelled the Open Era record for the fewest games dropped heading into the fourth round of Wimbledon, first made by Jan Kodes.

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his Wimbledon third round match against Spain's Pedro Martinez on Saturday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner bulldozed into the last 16 at Wimbledon, crushing Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 in a ruthless Centre Court demolition job on Saturday.

Martinez looked to be struggling with a shoulder problem, with the trainer twice called on court, but Sinner showed no mercy to complete his third consecutive straight-sets victory at the All England Club.

The 23-year-old has dropped 17 games in his three matches at an average of less than two per set, in an ominous warning to his rivals for the title.

The top seed, bidding to become Italy's first Wimbledon champion, has yet to lose his serve and will next face either Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov or Austria's Sebastian Ofner.

Sinner may have equalled a professional-era Wimbledon record with his dominant opening week, but the world number one remains firmly focused on what is to come rather than adding entries in the history books.

The Italian has lost only 17 games in his first three matches at the All England Club, matching the mark set by Jan Kodes in 1972 for the fewest games dropped in the professional era.

His demolition of Martinez was his third consecutive straight-sets victory, achieved at an average of less than two games lost per set.

When asked about beating eight-times Wimbledon winner Roger Federer's mark of 19 games conceded in 2004, however, Sinner was dismissive.

"About the games lost, this is whatever," he said.

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his third round match against Spain's Pedro Martinez. The world number one is yet to drop a serve this week and has won all 37 service games played, fending off all eight break points he faced. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

"I'm not looking on these kind of records. I know that everything can change very quickly from one round to the other."

Rather than being seduced by his perfect start, the 23-year-old emphasised the unpredictability of the sport.

"I think, as I would say, every match has his own story," he said. "Things can change very quickly. It depends also before the match what happens. Maybe you don't sleep well. Maybe something happens in the practice session. Maybe you have some pain."

This cautious approach has clearly served three-times Grand Slam winner Sinner well and while he acknowledged his satisfaction with the opening week, he is not getting carried away.

"I'm happy, of course. In the other way, now let's see what's coming because the opponents, obviously whoever is in the fourth round, they deserve to be there," said Sinner, who next faces Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. "Maybe I lose the next round. I don't know."