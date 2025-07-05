Rollicking Gill Joins League of Legends

IMAGE: India's Shubman Gill kisses his helmet and celebrates his century on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Indian skipper Shubman Gill's dreamy, record-breaking continued to tire out bowlers and statisticians alike as he became only the second Indian batter to score a double century and a century in the same Test and overall ninth batter to do so, joining legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Graham Gooch, Kumar Sangakkara among others.

Gill is also now only the second captain in Test cricket to score 200+ runs with 100+ runs in a same match. Former England skipper Graham Gooch was the first, scoring 333 & 123 against India in 1990 at Lords.

After a brilliant 269 in 387 balls in the first innings, Gill was dismissed for an entertaining 161 off 162 balls with 13 fours and 8 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 99.38.

He has become only second Indian after Gavaskar to hit a double ton and century in the same Test, scoring 124 and 220 against West Indies at Port of Spain in 1971.

Other batters having achieved this feat include Australia's KD Walters, West Indies RG Lowe, Australia's Greg Chappell, England's Gooch, WI icon Lara, Sri Lanka's Sangakkara and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.

With a total of 430 runs, Gill has gone past Gavaskar to have the highest aggregate for India in a single Test -- Gavaskar's Port of Spain masterclass in 1971 was worth a total of 344 runs.

He has also outdone ex-skipper and Virat Kohli (243 and 50) to have the highest aggregate by an Indian captain in a Test match. Virat's effort came against Sri Lanka at his home stadium, Arun Jaitley Stadium, back in December 2017.

Gill is the second Asian batter with 350-plus aggregate in a Test outside the subcontinent after Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad (354: 17 and 337) at Bridgetown in 1958.

The 25-year-old is also the third Asian batter to have a 300-plus run aggregate in a Test taking place in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) countries after Rahul Dravid (305) and Sachin Tendulkar (301) did that in Adelaide and Sydney respectively in 2003-04.

He is also the only third Indian captain to have a 100-plus score in both innings of the Test, besides Gavaskar (against West Indies in Kolkata, 1978), Virat (against Sri Lanka in 2017).

Gill is the second player to record three hundreds in his first two Tests as captain after Virat Kohli.