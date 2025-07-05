PIX: India in command as lead soars to 357 at lunch

Images from Day 4 of the second Test between England and India at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, on Saturday.

IMAGE: India's KL Rahul celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

K L Rahul lost his middle stump to a beauty from Josh Tongue before Rishabh Pant made the morning session more entertaining with his inimitable strokeplay, leaving India at 177 for three at lunch on day four of the second Test against England in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 13-over old ball was expected to do a bit under cloudy conditions and it did for the England pacers especially Brydon Carse, who bowled his heart out in the session.

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant put on an entertaining display during his unbeaten 41 off 35. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

India added 113 runs in the first session and lost a couple of wickets in form of overnight batters Karun Nair (26) and KL Rahul (55).

First innings double centurion Shubman Gill (24 batting off 41) and Pant (41 batting off 35) were in the middle when lunch was taken with India leading by 357 runs.

IMAGE: England's Brydon Carse celebrates with Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of India's Karun Nair, caught out by Jamie Smith. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Karun Nair (26 off 46, 5 fours) was the first wicket to fall on the day, a result of Carse's relentless pressure. Soon after being driven for four, Carse continued to lure Nair into a drive and was rewarded with an outside edge to the wicket-keeper.

The tall bowler, who dismissed Nair with a snorter in the first innings, hit his helmet grille with a nasty bouncer, prompting a concussion check.

IMAGE: India's KL Rahul is bowled out by England's Josh Tongue. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Rahul (55 off 84) played some majestic cover drives before being undone by a peach from Tongue that straightened from an angle to uproot the Indian batter's middle stump.

IMAGE: England's Zak Crawley drops the catch of India's Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Ben Stokes. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Pant came out in the 30th over and went ballistic from the get go. He smashed Josh Tongue for a four and a six over mid-off to make his intentions clear before executing a falling pick up shot off Ben Stokes that went all the way.

The crowd thoroughly enjoyed the battle between Pant and England bowlers.

IMAGE: England's Ben Duckett looks dejected after Chris Woakes puts down Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Josh Tongue. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Towards the end of the session, Pant attempted a wild slog off Tongue but the bat slipped out his hands. Jamie Smith did well to collect the ball behind the stumps.

Considering England's ultra aggressive style of play and the batting friendly nature of the surface, India would need at least 500 runs to rule out any possibility of hosts making a match of the target.