Why Manchester City boss begs forgiveness from Phillips

IMAGE: Kalvin Phillips endured a wretched time at City after signing from Leeds United in 2022. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised to Kalvin Phillips for saying the midfielder was overweight when he returned from the 2022 World Cup.

Guardiola had told reporters that Phillips was not in the right condition to go through training sessions after returning from Qatar, where he was used for only 40 minutes in two substitute appearances in England's campaign.

Phillips endured a wretched time at City after signing from Leeds United in 2022, making only six starts in 18 months, and the 28-year-old joined West Ham United on loan last month.

After making the switch to West Ham, the midfielder said his confidence had taken a "big knock" by Guardiola's comments.

"Yeah, I'm sorry," Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

"I apologise to him. I spoke to him before (making the comment). I never, ever don't speak to the team before I say something here, or the player in that case."

City, who are third in the Premier League, can close the gap to leaders Liverpool to one point if they beat Brentford at home later on Tuesday.