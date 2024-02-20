Jadeja Salutes His Wife!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rivaba Jadeja/Instagram

Amidst a family controversy ignited by his father's critical remarks about his wife in a recent interview, Ravindra Jadeja promptly brushed off the 'dubious' comments, opting not to delve into the specifics.

Basking in the glory of an exceptional performance that earned him the Player of the Match award in India's triumph over England in the Rajkot Test, Jadeja took a poignant moment to acknowledge and express gratitude for the unwavering support of his wife, Rivaba.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Jadeja shared, 'Securing a 5-wicket haul in the second innings, particularly alongside a century, elevates this accomplishment to a truly special level. Receiving the Man of the Match award at my home ground is a distinctive honour.

'I wish to dedicate this accolade to my wife, who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, offering invaluable mental support. Her steadfast confidence in me serves as a powerful motivator.'

Earlier, Jadeja dismissed his father's comments, denouncing them as 'meaningless and false'.