News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jadeja Salutes His Wife!

Jadeja Salutes His Wife!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 20, 2024 10:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rivaba Jadeja/Instagram

Amidst a family controversy ignited by his father's critical remarks about his wife in a recent interview, Ravindra Jadeja promptly brushed off the 'dubious' comments, opting not to delve into the specifics.

Basking in the glory of an exceptional performance that earned him the Player of the Match award in India's triumph over England in the Rajkot Test, Jadeja took a poignant moment to acknowledge and express gratitude for the unwavering support of his wife, Rivaba.

Ravindra Jadeja

 

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Jadeja shared, 'Securing a 5-wicket haul in the second innings, particularly alongside a century, elevates this accomplishment to a truly special level. Receiving the Man of the Match award at my home ground is a distinctive honour.

'I wish to dedicate this accolade to my wife, who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, offering invaluable mental support. Her steadfast confidence in me serves as a powerful motivator.'

Ravindra Jadeja

Earlier, Jadeja dismissed his father's comments, denouncing them as 'meaningless and false'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Ravindra Jadeja's Family Feud In The Open
Ravindra Jadeja's Family Feud In The Open
Meet Hardik's Little Training Buddy
Meet Hardik's Little Training Buddy
Kohli: What Did Harsha Bhogle Really Say?
Kohli: What Did Harsha Bhogle Really Say?
Has Paytm Woken Up Too Late?
Has Paytm Woken Up Too Late?
Tamil Nadu presents separate agricultural budget
Tamil Nadu presents separate agricultural budget
'BJP will be scared of disclosures'
'BJP will be scared of disclosures'
Mine bidders to face penalties for delays
Mine bidders to face penalties for delays

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Longest 48 hours of our lives'

'Longest 48 hours of our lives'

'Aaj kal ke bacche'...

'Aaj kal ke bacche'...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances