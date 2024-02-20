News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shubman Gill is Punjab's 'icon' for Lok Sabha elections

Source: PTI
February 20, 2024 00:25 IST
Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

The Punjab Chief Electoral Officer's office has designated Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as a "state icon" for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said on Monday that Gill will engage in various campaigns aimed at voter awareness to ensure a voting percentage of 70 percent.

The poll panel has set the target of "Is Vaar 70 Paar".

Punjab had recorded a voter turnout of 65.96 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls for the 13 seats.

 

The CEO said Punjab-resident Gill, popular among sports enthusiasts, especially the youth, has been appointed as a "state icon" for the polls.

Sibin C said that in a meeting with all deputy commissioners of Punjab on Friday, they were asked to identify such areas where the voting percentage was low during the last elections.

He said that awareness campaigns and appeals made by Shubman Gill in such areas would motivate the voters and help increase the turnout.

Earlier, popular Punjabi singer Tarsem Jassar had been selected as a 'state icon' and he too would conduct similar campaigns, he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

