Asian Indoor Championships: Gulveer wins 3000m gold

Asian Indoor Championships: Gulveer wins 3000m gold

Source: PTI
February 19, 2024 23:40 IST
IMAGE: Gulveer Singh clocked 8 minute 07.48 seconds to finish on top of podium in the non-Olympic athletics event. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Gulveer Singh fetched India's fourth gold medal in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships as he won the 3000m final race on the concluding day of competitions in Tehran.

 

Gulveer clocked 8 minute 07.48 seconds to finish on top of podium in the non-Olympic athletics event.

Keneshbekov Nursultan (8:08.85) of Kyrgystan and Jalil Naseri (8:09.39) of Iran took the silver and bronze respectively.

Earlier in the day, Ankita won a silver medal in women's 3000m race with a time of 9:26.22.

Ace shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and Harmilan Bains (1500m) had won a gold each on the first day of competitions on Saturday. Toor and Yarraji had smashed their own national records.

India ended the championships with four gold and one silver. They had won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the last edition in  Astana, Kazakhstan.

Source: PTI
