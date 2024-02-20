News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hockey: Sreejesh shines as India edge Spain

Hockey: Sreejesh shines as India edge Spain

Source: PTI
February 20, 2024 00:05 IST
IMAGE: India registered a thrilling 8-7 penalty shootout win against Spain in their fifth match of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Photograph: Anush Agarwalla/Instagram

Experienced goalkeeper P R Sreejesh's heroics saw India pull off a thrilling 8-7 shootout win against Spain in their fifth match of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela on Monday.

Sreejesh made one save in the shootout, while Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek and Raj Kumar Pal converted their chances to help India bag a bonus point.

 

Jarmanpreet Singh (1st minute) and Abhishek (35th) scored a goal each for India, while Jose Basterra (3rd) and Borja Lacalle (15th) were on the scoresheet for Spain in regulation time.

India started the game on aggressive note as Jarmanpreet Singh scored an excellent field goal in the first minute from an acute angle.

Spain responded well after going down and started playing a fast counter-attack game, which helped them earn a PC. Spain equalized as Jose Basterra found the back of the net.

India kept constant pressure on Spain's defenders. Akashdeep earned a PC soon but Harmanpreet Singh's shot went wide.

With just seconds remaining in the end of the first quarter, Spain took the lead as Borja Lacalle found the back of the net after receiving a pass from captain Marc Miralles from the right flank.

India made an aggressive start in the opening minutes of second quarter. India enjoyed greater possession of the ball but Spain defence stood tall, not allowing the Indian forwards to equalize. Going into the half-time, Spain led India 2-1.

With India trying to find ways to bounce back, the third quarter was entertaining with both teams displaying quick-fire hockey and both stepping up the ante in attack.

India earned a PC on which they capitalized as Abhishek reacted quickly and fired the ball in the back of the net to make the score 2-2. At the end of the third quarter, the score was tied at 2-2.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, India started mounting pressure on Spain. With constant attacking moves, India earned a PC with six minutes remaining, but failed to convert as Amit Rohidas' shot was blocked well by the Spain goalkeeper.

Sreejesh made some superb saves in the last five minutes of the game as Spain gave their all, but couldn't find the back of the net, ending the regulation time in a 2-2 scoreline.

India will face the Netherlands in their fourth match on Wednesday.

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

