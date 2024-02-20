IMAGE: Prithi Narayanan, Ravichandran Ashwin's wife, posted an emotional note for the cricketer. Photograph: Prithi Narayanan/Instagram

Ravichandran Ashwin had a whirlwind 48 hours where the veteran spinner went through a plethora of emotions.

After bagging his 500th Test wicket scalp on Day 2 of the third Test, Ashwin missed the next day because his mother Chitra Ravichandran -- who inspired him to become a spinner -- was reportedly unwell and then returned on Day 4 to join the team in Rajkot.

Prithi Narayanan, his wife, penned an emotional note on Instagram, calling the 48 hours between Ashwin's 500th and 501st wickets as the 'longest of our lives'.

'500. We chased the 500 in Hyderabad, it did not happen. To Vizag, it didn't happen. So I just bought a ton of sweets and gave it to everyone at home at 499. 500 came and went quietly. Till it didn't.

'A lot happened between 500 and 501. Longest 48 hours of our lives. But this is about the 500. And the 499 before that. What a phenomenal achievement.

'What a phenomenal guy. I am insanely proud of you @rashwin99 We love you!', Prithi said.