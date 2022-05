IMAGE: Double Olympic medalist P V Sindhu with Malayalam movie superstar Mohanlal. Photograph: PV Sindhu/Twitter

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu found a reason to smile wide when she bumped into Malayalam movie superstar Mohanlal at the gym on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

'No caption needed @mohanlal. It was a pleasure meeting you sir', Sindhu captioned the picture adding a smiley on her Instagram page.

Mohanlal's 12th Man is set to release on May 20.