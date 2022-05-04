What Rinku Is Teaching Dre Rus

Thrilled after their win over the Rajasthan Royals on Monday, May 2, 2022, the Kolkata Knight Riders were a happy lot on the team bus on their way back to the hotel from the stadium.

Flavour of the week and KKR's match-winner Rinku Singh was seen in good spirits enjoying some musical moments with team-mate Andre Russell.

Rinku, who plays cricket for Uttar Pradesh, enjoys Haryanvi music and on KKR's Instagram page, he is seen teaching Dre Rus the lyrics of a Haryanvi number, Ompho.

'Ompho is an emotion', KKR noted on its Instagram page alongside the video clip.

KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer told Star Sports the other day that Dre Rus is his go-to-person for music.

After his match-wnning knock against the Royals, Rinku has zoomed up Shreyas's charts too. :)))