IMAGE: Ranveer Singh was energy personified in the stands during the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 6, 2022. Photographs: BCCI

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is famous for his outlandish fashion and his energy.

On Friday, he brought both of these to the Brabourne stadium during an Indian Premier League match between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans.

Ranveer, who essayed the character of Kapil Dev with aplomb in the film '83, was his fun, OTT self in the stands while Mumbai Indians dragged the match to the final over to pull victory from the jaws of defeat.