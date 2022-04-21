News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sindhu Does The Arabic Kuthu Dance

Sindhu Does The Arabic Kuthu Dance

By Rediff Sports
April 21, 2022 20:23 IST
PV Sindhu

 

P V Sindhu has caught the Arabic Kuthu fever!

The badminton ace beautifully danced the steps of the popular song picturised on Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in Beast.

The song -- sung by the film's composer Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi -- went viral after its launch on February 14.

Post badminton, the movies could very well be an option for our double Olympic medallist!

 

What say Sindhu?

PS: Beast has an IPL connection too. The blockbuster is produced by Kalanithi Maran, who owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Why haven't we seen Nicholas Pooran and Umran Malik do the Arabic Kuthu yet?

Rediff Sports
