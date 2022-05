IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals stars Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph and Video: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Rajasthan Royals' top two performers in IPL 2022 -- Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal -- trained together, but this time it was not their usual cricket nets session.

The two players took dance lessons from Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma -- an ace choreographer as they shook their legs to the song Balle ni Balle.

'Jos & Yuzi. Together. Dancing to Balle ni Balle. Is this the best collab of the season?' Royals captioned the Instagram video.

Wonder what Dhanashree thought of the duo's dance moves?