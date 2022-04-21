News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Serena, Lewis Hamilton join bid to buy Chelsea

Serena, Lewis Hamilton join bid to buy Chelsea

April 21, 2022 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Serena Williams

Former tennis world number one Serena Williams and seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton have joined Martin Broughton's bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea, a source close to the bid told Reuters on Thursday.

Former Liverpool chairman Broughton's consortium includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and wealthy investors from around the world, who the group says all want to maintain Chelsea's top status.

Private equity veterans Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who own sport teams including the National Basketball Association's Philadelphia 76ers, are also backing Broughton's bid.

Williams and Hamilton have pledged an estimated 10 million pounds ($13.06 million) each to the bid.

 

Reuters have reached out to Broughton and Williams' representatives for comment.

Williams is already an investor in Los Angeles' Angel City FC, which plays in the National Women's Soccer League.

Final bids for the club, which was put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, were submitted earlier this month.

Others on the shortlist to buy the English premiership club are LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

A consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family pulled out of the running.

The club's sale is being overseen by U.S. bank Raine Group.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Why can't you get a 100, Daddy?'
'Why can't you get a 100, Daddy?'
Kuldeep's Unique Gesture for Axar
Kuldeep's Unique Gesture for Axar
Pathirana joins CSK as replacement for Adam Milne
Pathirana joins CSK as replacement for Adam Milne
'Prashant Kishor is a brand, his entry will help Cong'
'Prashant Kishor is a brand, his entry will help Cong'
Woman arrested for trying to extort crores from Munde
Woman arrested for trying to extort crores from Munde
Man United name Ten Hag as new manager
Man United name Ten Hag as new manager
Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in J-K
Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in J-K

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Man United name Ten Hag as new manager

Man United name Ten Hag as new manager

Sreesanth to feature in dance-oriented Bollywood movie

Sreesanth to feature in dance-oriented Bollywood movie

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances