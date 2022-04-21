News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sreesanth to feature in dance-oriented Bollywood movie

Source: ANI
April 21, 2022 14:36 IST
S Sreesanth

Photograph: Kind courtesy S Sreesanth/Twitter

Former India pacer S Sreesanth who last month announced his retirement from international cricket, is all set to feature in the Bollywood movie, 'Item Number One', which is being directed by Paalooran.

Apart from acting, Sreesanth will also be singing a fast number in the movie for which recording has begun in a studio in Kochi. The music in the song has been given by Sajeev Mangalath.

 

"I am really honoured and thanks to NNG films and especially Paalooran, the director and the Sajeev, the music director. This is my first Hindi project in which I will be singing a song and dancing. I am really grateful that the directors as well as all the people in Kerala are really supporting me, especially after my retirement. I am not from an artistic family, this is not my career but I will be giving 100 per cent in this profession. As a sports person, with all respect to other cricketers and sportspersons who have done acting, I believe I can do much much better," said Sreesanth.

Regarding his role in the movie, the former pacer said that he is really excited as he has never danced in any film before.

"I am playing a good character in the movie. People have seen me dancing on reality shows but this is a dance-oriented comedy movie. It's got suspense in the end and a great climax. I am really looking forward. I have never danced even in my Tamil movie. This is why I am really excited. This is an interesting and challenging role for me," said the former pacer.

Sreesanth further said that he will also be doing commentary in cricket matches but his prime focus is on playing league matches and doing movies.

"I have been approached for commentary as well. I will be doing that in between but my focus will be playing league matches and doing as many movies as possible. I just want to give my best in everything I do," said Sreesanth.

Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a lifetime in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year. However, his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years in 2019, which got completed in September 2020.

Following his ban, he made a comeback after being named in the 20-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021 for Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). 

