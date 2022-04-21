Kuldeep's Unique Gesture for Axar

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav has been a revelation in IP 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive form as he and Axar Patel led Delhi Capitals in their demolition job of the Punjab Kings at the Brabourne stadium on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Kuldeep was one of three DC bowlers who took two wickets each as PBKS were bundled out for 115 runs. DC went on to chase down the target with nearly 10 overs to spare.

After the match, Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled a mighty impressive spell of 2/24, was awarded the Man of the Match, but the the wrist spinner, while being presented the award, stated that he wanted to share the accolade with fellow spinner Axar Patel, who also bowled with lethal effect, having racked up two wickets in his four-over spell giving away just 10 runs.

'I would like to share this award with Axar,' Kuldeep said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

'He bowled well and took important wickets in the middle overs. I think he deserved the award and so I would like to share this with him,' he said.

Although Axar wasn't present at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kuldeep said he would share the award with his team-mate.