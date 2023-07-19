News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Wait, what are you doing!' Teary-eyed Zhang retires after bizarre act

'Wait, what are you doing!' Teary-eyed Zhang retires after bizarre act

July 19, 2023 11:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shuai Zhang retired after opponent Amarissa Toth's 'disgusting' act. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

China's Zhang Shuai retired from her Hungarian Grand Prix match in tears on Tuesday after her local opponent Amarissa Toth erased a ball mark on the clay court following a disputed line call.

Second seed Zhang hit a crosscourt forehand that appeared to land on the line but was called out by the line judge. The chair umpire then stepped down to take a look at the mark and confirmed the ball had landed outside the line.

Zhang was incensed by the call and asked to speak with the tournament supervisor.

The match continued for one more point but the disagreement over the disputed call continued, before Toth walked up to the mark and used her shoes to erase it.

"Wait, wait, wait! Keep the mark," Zhang yelled. "What are you doing? Why would you do that?"

Zhang looked visibly distressed during the changeover and a physio was called to check on her before the world number 28 opted to retire while trailing 6-5 in the opening set of their round of 32 match in Budapest.

 

The home crowd jeered Zhang's retirement, while Toth shook hands with her before putting her arms up in celebration.

Zhang later took to Instagram to complain about the call and thanked those who supported her.

The Hungarian's behaviour was swiftly condemned by fellow players on social media.

"Absolutely disgusting behaviour," Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic wrote on Twitter. "Shuai is a better person than a lot of us for shaking the ref and that girl's hand."

Australian doubles player Ellen Perez said Toth had lost the respect of her peers.

"I'm actually shook by the level of disrespect from this girl... If I see this girl tomorrow I will tell her how disgusted I am."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What's so special about Vinesh? Antim lashes out
What's so special about Vinesh? Antim lashes out
Alcaraz, Vondrousova At Champions Gala
Alcaraz, Vondrousova At Champions Gala
Wimbledon prize money: How much do the winners get?
Wimbledon prize money: How much do the winners get?
How Bhumi Spent Her Birthday
How Bhumi Spent Her Birthday
Prabhas-Rana Get A Taste Of Hollywood
Prabhas-Rana Get A Taste Of Hollywood
'Arc de Triomphe reminded us of India Gate'
'Arc de Triomphe reminded us of India Gate'
SEE: How Ishan Kishan Spent His Birthday
SEE: How Ishan Kishan Spent His Birthday

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

'Don't punish athletes for their govts' acts'

'Don't punish athletes for their govts' acts'

Guess Who Is Holidaying In Disneyland?

Guess Who Is Holidaying In Disneyland?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances