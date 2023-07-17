News
Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

July 17, 2023 00:02 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Along with offering a place in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams - the biggest events on the tennis calendar - also provide serious financial incentives for the champions.

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon:

 

WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND IN 2023?

* The total prize money is a record 44.7 million pounds ($57.29 million).

* It has increased by 11.2% from 2022.

* The Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, said the goal is to "return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event."

HOW MUCH WILL MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN?

Wimbledon

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

* First round: 55,000 pounds

* Second round: 85,000 pounds

* Third round: 131,000 pounds

* Round of 16: 207,000 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 340,000 pounds

* Semi-finals: 600,000 pounds

* Finalist: 1.175 million pounds

* Winner: 2.35 million pounds

HOW DOES THE WINNER'S PRIZE COMPARE TO 2022?

The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2022, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina, received 2 million pounds each.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS?

* The champions of the Australian Open earlier this year received A$2.975 million ($2.05 million), with Djokovic winning the first Grand Slam of the year for the 10th time while Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first major crown.

* Djokovic won a record 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open, and Iga Swiatek clinched her third Roland Garros title in June — receiving 2.3 million euros ($2.51 million) in prize money each.

* At the U.S. Open last year, Carlos Alcaraz became the second-youngest player to win at Flushing Meadows while Swiatek claimed the women's singles title, receiving $2.6 million each.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MEN'S AND WOMEN'S DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON IN 2023?

* First round: 13,750 pounds

* Second round: 22,000 pounds

* Third round: 36,250 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 75,000 pounds

* Semi-finals: 150,000 pounds

* Finalist: 300,000 pounds

* Winner: 600,000 pounds

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MIXED DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON IN 2023?

* First round: 4,000 pounds

* Round two: 7,750 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 16,500 pounds

* Semi-finals: 32,000 pounds

* Finalist: 64,000 pounds

* Winner: 128,000 pounds

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

