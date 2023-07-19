Guess Who Is Holidaying In Disneyland?

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/Instagram

Dinesh Karthik, the Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper, is currently enjoying a delightful family trip to Disneyland Paris.

Accompanied by his squash champion wife Dipika Pallikal and their twin boys, Kabir and Zian, DK is making the most of this memorable vacation.

DK shared glimpses of his family's delightful vacation on Instagram, giving all of us a peek into their magical moments.

'As they say... it's Magical! When in Paris, you can't miss this wonderland', DK noted.

'Letting out our inner child with our children', DK captioned the accompanying video.

After tying the knot in 2015, the couple welcomed their adorable twins in 2021.