Guess Who Is Holidaying In Disneyland?

Guess Who Is Holidaying In Disneyland?

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 19, 2023 10:07 IST
Dinesh Karthik

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/Instagram
 

Dinesh Karthik, the Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper, is currently enjoying a delightful family trip to Disneyland Paris.

Dinesh Karthik

Accompanied by his squash champion wife Dipika Pallikal and their twin boys, Kabir and Zian, DK is making the most of this memorable vacation.

DK shared glimpses of his family's delightful vacation on Instagram, giving all of us a peek into their magical moments.

 

'As they say... it's Magical! When in Paris, you can't miss this wonderland', DK noted.

'Letting out our inner child with our children', DK captioned the accompanying video.

After tying the knot in 2015, the couple welcomed their adorable twins in 2021.

Dinesh Karthik

 

Dinesh Karthik

 

Dinesh Karthik

 

Dinesh Karthik

 

REDIFF CRICKET
SEE: Bumrah Back To Bowling In The Nets!
PIX: Sanju Works Out For Windies
SEE: Dhoni's Bike Collection Will Amaze You!
Korea Open: Rajawat moves into second round
When Eknath Shinde Greeted Modi
'Don't punish athletes for their govts' acts'
Is No One Buying Houses Anymore?
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

