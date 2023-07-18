News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Alcaraz, Vondrousova At Champions Gala

By REDIFF TENNIS
July 18, 2023 14:07 IST
IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/Twitter

The curtain has dropped on another stellar edition of Wimbledon, but not without the icing on the cake -- the Champions Ball.

While Marketa Vondrousova scripted history as she became the first unseeded player to lift the women's singles title, Carlos Alcaraz continued his dominant rise to the top as the 20 year old denied Novak Djokovic Grand Slam title No. 24.

Following the epic finals, the tournament came to an end with the traditional Champions Gala.

IMAGE: Marketa Vondrousova at the Champions Gala with her better half. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Stepan Stimek/Instagram

In the classic black-tie style, the two champions were celebrated and honoured at the dinner which is held following the conclusion of the tournament every year.

SEE: The Champions celebrated! Video: Kind Courtesy Wimbledon/Twitter
 
