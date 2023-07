Photograph: Kind courtesy Viswanathan Anand/Twitter

The trailer of Jawan dropped on Monday morning.

One 'fan' who has been bitten by the Jawan bug is Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

The twice World chess Champion Anand tweeted a picture of himself and captioned it: 'Trying to look as Jawan as SRK.'

Your move, Shah Rukh.