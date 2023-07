Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Mohit Sharma/Instagram

Fans were pleasantly surprised to hear Mahendra Singh Dhoni sing!

Dhoni sang Kishore Kumar's memorable Salame Ishq Meri Jaan from Prakash Mehra's 1978 blockbluster Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

The video was posted by Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma on Instagram to wish the legend on his birthday.

'Dii duwaye tumhe umar bhar ke liye. Happy birthday Mahi bhai', Mohit captioned the video.