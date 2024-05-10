News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi's Cricket Connection

Janhvi's Cricket Connection

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 10, 2024 12:46 IST
Up close with Rashmika... Sanjana is New York... Disha chills in Thailand...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wears cricket balls on her back, as she steps out to promote her new film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao, which will release on May 31.

Watch Janhvi's interaction with the media in this video!

 

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Up close with the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon star opposite Salman Khan in Sikander.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'Hyped to be back, New York. And for all the adventures that await,' says Sanjana Sanghi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias cools off.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

'One with nature best place to be,' says Shamita Shetty from Dehradun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani shares more pictures from her bikini holiday in Thailand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Sen/Instagram

'Camaraderie with the South Asian Indian community in America feels like home. They're wonderfully supportive, inspiring a desire to give back. Our sense of community travels with us,' writes Riya Sen.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah looks sunny.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu chills in Brazil: 'There's something magical about finding yourself exactly where you need to be.'

