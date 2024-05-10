Janhvi's Cricket Connection

Up close with Rashmika... Sanjana is New York... Disha chills in Thailand...
Janhvi Kapoor wears cricket balls on her back, as she steps out to promote her new film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao, which will release on May 31.
Watch Janhvi's interaction with the media in this video!
Up close with the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon star opposite Salman Khan in Sikander.
'Hyped to be back, New York. And for all the adventures that await,' says Sanjana Sanghi.
Sarah Jane Dias cools off.
'One with nature best place to be,' says Shamita Shetty from Dehradun.
Disha Patani shares more pictures from her bikini holiday in Thailand.
'Camaraderie with the South Asian Indian community in America feels like home. They're wonderfully supportive, inspiring a desire to give back. Our sense of community travels with us,' writes Riya Sen.
Shefali Shah looks sunny.
Lakshmi Manchu chills in Brazil: 'There's something magical about finding yourself exactly where you need to be.'