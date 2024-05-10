'Let me be here in BCCI. Am I not doing a good job?'

IMAGE: BCCI secretary Jay Shah said India has picked the best squad for the T20 World Cup given unknown conditions. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah rejected the talk that India, England and Australia are in talks to revive the franchise-based competition Champions League T20.

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins had claimed in a media interaction here last month that the three boards are in talks to revive the competition.

"The Cricket Victoria CEO has not spoken to me about this. No such discussions are taking place. I would have told you had I been a part of any talks," Shah said.

He also said the ICC has not approached BCCI on the topic of creating windows for country-based T20 leagues.

"That is ICC's prerogative. It is a fact that the ICC is not touching the IPL. In fact, they have given it a two-and-a-half month window instead of just about two months, we are grateful to the ICC for that," he said.

Shah said the board will speak to the ICC about hosting the World Test Championship final at a different venue from 2027. The first two editions of Test cricket's summit clash have been organised in England, including the one for the current 2023-25 cycle.

"We have spoken about the ICC for 2027. There are only three main Test centres, India, England and Australia. You cannot hold it in Australia during that window or even in India. Even in Bengaluru, it rains during that time," he said.

Greg Barclay's role as the chairman of the International Cricket Council ends later this year but Shah remained non-committal on running for the position.

"Let me be here in BCCI. Let there be speculation. But let me be here (in the BCCI). Am I not doing a good job?" he asked.