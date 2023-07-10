Jawan Trailer: SRK Like Never Before!

Trailer: SRK Like Never Before!

Superstar cast. Heart-pounding action. SRK blasting from the screen like never before.

What's not to love, cheers Mayur Sanap.

Everyone breathe, the moment is finally upon us!

The trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's keenly awaited Jawan is here, and it marks the actor's first collaboration with Tamil hitmaker Atlee.

After Pathaan's blockbuster success, SRK is once again gunning for an action hero avatar -- this one looks massier and even more bonkers than his previous outing this year.

The little over two-minute trailer opens with SRK's signature baritone voice as we learn about his character's moral crisis.

The sweeping shots give a glimpse of his life journey with Anirudh Ravichander's throbbing theme music elevating the drama.

It quickly escalates to relentless action with SRK's bandaged look appearing as he takes on his enemies.

'Naam toh suna hoga,' SRK mouths his iconic line as his name appears on screen in the most glorious fashion.

The trailer also packs in Nayanthara's hero-like entry shot, Vijay Sethupathi's brooding avatar, and a seeti-maar moment featuring Deepika Padukone, who makes a special appearance in the film.

We also have Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani's blink-and-you-miss-it face reveal, which adds to the intrigue.

Written and directed by Atlee, who is known for his successful action dramas with Vijay -- Theri (2016) and Mersal (2017) -- Jawan goes all out to present Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar in the realm of a commercial potboiler.

The last shot of a bald-headed SRK grooving to a Bollywood classic is enough to make fans go berserk.

Superstar cast. Heart-pounding action. SRK blasting from the screen like never before. What's not to love?

Jawan arrives in cinemas on September 7.